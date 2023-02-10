Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Zoetis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $202.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.
