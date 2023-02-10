Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Zoetis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,022,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,322,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,347,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

ZTS opened at $160.81 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $202.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

