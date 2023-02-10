Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $137,777.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,083 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

