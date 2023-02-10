Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after acquiring an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
