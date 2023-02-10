Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $313.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $319.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $316.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $489.61. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

