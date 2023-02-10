Zacks Research Weighs in on Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NYSE:ABT opened at $108.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

