Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $2.06. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 51,702 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Yunhong CTI ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. The firm’s products include Novelty Products and Flexible Films. The Novelty Products consist principally of foil and latex balloons and other inflatable toy items. The Flexible Film products include food and other commercial and packaging applications.

