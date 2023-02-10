Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 9,140.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

YUEIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 22,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

