Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, an increase of 9,140.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %
YUEIY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 22,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79.
