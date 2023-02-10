Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 8,638,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 47,837,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Yourgene Health Trading Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.40. The company has a market cap of £2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Yourgene Health

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome, Edwards' syndrome, and Patau's Syndrome in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

