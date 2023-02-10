Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Critical Analysis

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) and Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Youdao has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuke Music has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Kuke Music’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -16.18% N/A -38.33% Kuke Music -13.90% 0.90% 0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.4% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Youdao shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Kuke Music shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Youdao and Kuke Music, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 24.30%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and Kuke Music’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $630.16 million 1.43 -$156.24 million ($0.91) -7.87 Kuke Music $47.39 million N/A -$9.23 million ($0.21) -2.76

Kuke Music has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuke Music, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kuke Music beats Youdao on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Lamp, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services; and sale of musical instruments. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of December 31, 2021, it had 802 institutional subscribers, including 477 universities and music conservatories, as well as 325 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

