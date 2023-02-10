Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Yellow Price Performance

Shares of YELL traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.88. Yellow has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 19.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Yellow by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yellow by 9.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 7,409.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,658 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Yellow

YELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

