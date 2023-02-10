Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Yamaha Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of YAMCY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 6,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,902. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $49.39.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

