Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion to $5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.64 billion. Xylem also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.00-$3.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.17. 1,158,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. Xylem has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

