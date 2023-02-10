XRUN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $293.59 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $293.59 million and $129,453.63 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001382 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

