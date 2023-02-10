XRP (XRP) Market Cap Hits $19.30 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market cap of $19.30 billion and $1.27 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XRP has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,130,718 coins and its circulating supply is 50,799,084,881 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The official website for XRP is xrpl.org.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
