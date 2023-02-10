XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $42.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $37.84 on Friday. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in XPO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 8.1% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in XPO by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of XPO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

