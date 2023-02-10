XPO (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 296.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 649,614 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in XPO by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after purchasing an additional 574,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.