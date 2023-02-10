XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $774,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,696,025.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.92. 85,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,610,000 after purchasing an additional 273,640 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after buying an additional 99,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.