XIDO FINANCE Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (XIDO)

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00014110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $86.35 million and $91,863.19 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

