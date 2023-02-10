Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $600.37

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 600.37 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 541.26 ($6.51). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.55), with a volume of 30,386 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of £123.99 million and a P/E ratio of 939.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 579.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.99.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

