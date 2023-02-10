Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $600.37

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 600.37 ($7.22) and traded as low as GBX 541.26 ($6.51). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.55), with a volume of 30,386 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a market cap of £123.99 million and a P/E ratio of 939.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 579.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 599.99.
Wynnstay Group Company Profile
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
