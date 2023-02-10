WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.46

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as high as $4.63. WW International shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 1,064,968 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WW shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 63,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Sobecki purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,175.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.