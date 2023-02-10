Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $136.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $306.19 or 0.01407402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,798,082 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

