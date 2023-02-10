Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Shares Up 3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46. 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.12.

Worldline Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

