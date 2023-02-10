World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $88.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.41. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $93.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,578,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,698,000 after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,367,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 105.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after buying an additional 599,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

