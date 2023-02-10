WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.58. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.42.
About WithSecure Oyj
