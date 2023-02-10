WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.58. WithSecure Oyj has a 12-month low of C$1.42 and a 12-month high of C$6.42.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

About WithSecure Oyj

(Get Rating)

Read More

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.