Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Wise plc (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 90,188 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 456% from the average daily volume of 16,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPLCF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on Wise in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wise in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wise from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($5.77) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

Wise Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

