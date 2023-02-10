WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 299.2% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 299.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 171,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $65.12.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.