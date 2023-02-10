WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Up 299.2% in January

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 299.2% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DGRW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 171,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,534. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $65.12.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.
