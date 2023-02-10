WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Down 1%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.03 and last traded at $44.10. Approximately 36,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 37,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,436,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,434,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,059,000 after purchasing an additional 56,091 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 941,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 562,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 296,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,089 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

