WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the January 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 304.41% of WiSA Technologies worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of WISA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 147,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $149.00.

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 353.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that WiSA Technologies will post -101 earnings per share for the current year.

About WiSA Technologies

(Get Rating)

WiSA Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

