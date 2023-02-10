Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 220,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

