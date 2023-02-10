Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 220,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,677,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
