William Blair Weighs in on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $27.61 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

