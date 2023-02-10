William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$191.13 on Friday. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$145.76 and a 12-month high of C$203.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

