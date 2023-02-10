William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
FirstService Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of FirstService stock opened at C$191.13 on Friday. FirstService has a 12-month low of C$145.76 and a 12-month high of C$203.36. The company has a market cap of C$8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$177.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.94.
FirstService Increases Dividend
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
Featured Articles
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
- Are These Home Builder Approaching Possible Buy Points?
- Reynolds Consumer Products High Yield Bought on the Dip
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.