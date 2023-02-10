William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Articles

