William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.24% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. The business had revenue of ($0.89) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million.

VTGN opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

