Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Wienerberger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $6.03 on Monday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

