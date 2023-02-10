WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $68.70 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $68.70 million and $695,146.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0900 or 0.00000414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00428099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00029395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000845 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004572 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017544 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,110,275 coins and its circulating supply is 763,642,508 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

