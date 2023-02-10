WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$610.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.57 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,309. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

