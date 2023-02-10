WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.55-$14.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.55-14.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $194.08.

WEX traded up $13.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.77. 970,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

In other WEX news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WEX by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

