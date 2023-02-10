WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.52 million. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

WEX Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WEX traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 203,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,639. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEX

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

