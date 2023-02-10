WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.55-14.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion to $2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion. WEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.55-$14.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.08.

WEX Stock Up 7.1 %

WEX stock traded up $13.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.77. 970,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $160.51. WEX has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in WEX by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

