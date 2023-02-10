Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after buying an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

