Western Union (NYSE:WU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Western Union updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.
Western Union Stock Performance
Shares of WU stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Western Union has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Western Union Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
