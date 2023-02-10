Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.72. 1,570,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

