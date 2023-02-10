Westchester Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 4.1% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 25.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 70,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,573. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 670,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,075. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.41 and a 200 day moving average of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

