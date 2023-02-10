Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Clayton Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clayton Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 6.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

