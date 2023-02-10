Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $58.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.