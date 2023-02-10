Wedbush Weighs in on Fortinet, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fortinet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortinet Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

