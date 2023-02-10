Wedbush Comments on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

TENB stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after acquiring an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after purchasing an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,114,000 after buying an additional 295,201 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,125,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 276,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

