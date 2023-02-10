Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 143,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 231,048 shares.The stock last traded at $8.14 and had previously closed at $8.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $8.05 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Weber from $6.25 to $8.05 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Weber had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, and pellet and electric grills; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.