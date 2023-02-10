Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down to $57.92

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.92, but opened at $55.72. Wayfair shares last traded at $54.53, with a volume of 1,087,246 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $351,369.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,819,000 after purchasing an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,914,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,059,000 after purchasing an additional 362,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

