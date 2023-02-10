Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Waste Management stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.