Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 5.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. 432,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,389. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.